Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,900 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovid Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTV opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Innovid has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Innovid from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Articles

