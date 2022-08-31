Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Short Interest Down 8.9% in August

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRAY opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 309,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,132 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,299,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 149,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 838,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 251,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

