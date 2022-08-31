Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Update

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 356,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Forian Stock Down 1.2 %
Forian stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Forian has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Forian from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
About Forian
Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
