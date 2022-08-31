Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Update

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 356,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Forian Stock Down 1.2 %

Forian stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Forian has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Forian from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Forian

About Forian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Forian by 74.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,045,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 445,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forian in the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Forian by 211.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 116,676 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Forian by 24.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Forian by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

