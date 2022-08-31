Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Down 8.9% in August

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $68,633,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $14,146,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $12,428,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

