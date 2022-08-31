KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Update

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,220 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 292,934 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,840,000 after purchasing an additional 917,466 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,422,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,084,000 after purchasing an additional 301,124 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KAR. CJS Securities upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services Stock Down 0.9 %

About KAR Auction Services

Shares of KAR opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

