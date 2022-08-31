Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Update

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,360,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 25,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FTCH stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

