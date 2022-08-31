Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Decreases By 13.3%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

KBWD stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

