Short Interest in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Drops By 16.2%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. Research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDNY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

