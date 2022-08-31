Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 466,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 0.7 %

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $535.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4,228.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,759,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 181,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 146,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

