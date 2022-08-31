Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Drops By 15.6%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ KEQU opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

About Kewaunee Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

