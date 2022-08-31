Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Drops By 15.6%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ KEQU opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $20.48.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
