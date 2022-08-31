Short Interest in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Decreases By 15.9%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 7,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

KLA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $347.14 on Wednesday. KLA has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.90 and a 200-day moving average of $345.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,339,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in KLA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,233,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.