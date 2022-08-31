KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Short Interest Update

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

KnowBe4 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.48 and a beta of 0.74. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Insider Transactions at KnowBe4

Institutional Trading of KnowBe4

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,624 shares of company stock valued at $325,713. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth $66,205,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 234,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

