Nicholle Renee Taylor Sells 4,750 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

ARTNA opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $518.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Stories

