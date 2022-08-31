Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) & Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Head to Head Comparison

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 75.11% 101.73% 20.06% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -39.37% -35.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Halozyme Therapeutics and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $53.20, indicating a potential upside of 30.62%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 511.11%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Tenaya Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $443.31 million 12.66 $402.71 million $2.53 16.10 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$72.72 million ($2.75) -1.64

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics. Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Tenaya Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its flagship product is Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops Perjeta; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa; and ViiV Healthcare Limited for small and large molecule targets for the treatment and prevention of HIV. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM). It is also developing TN-401, an AAV-based gene therapy that addresses genetic arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (gARVC) caused by plakophilin 2 (PKP2) gene mutations; an AAV-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame (DWORF) gene in the heart for DCM; and Reprogramming program, an AAV-based approach for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

