Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) versus Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Financial Survey

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sunrun and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 2 13 0 2.87 Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sunrun currently has a consensus price target of $48.47, suggesting a potential upside of 49.68%. Flux Power has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 372.44%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Sunrun.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.27 -$79.42 million ($0.56) -57.82 Flux Power $26.26 million 1.55 -$12.79 million ($1.13) -2.25

This table compares Sunrun and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Flux Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flux Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sunrun has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -5.86% -1.39% -0.58% Flux Power -47.02% -99.57% -50.79%

Summary

Sunrun beats Flux Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

