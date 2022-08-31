Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) & Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Head-To-Head Survey

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Data Knights Acquisition and Medpace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Medpace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Medpace has a consensus target price of $175.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.95%. Given Medpace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and Medpace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million N/A N/A Medpace $1.14 billion 4.10 $181.85 million $5.76 26.20

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Medpace 16.27% 30.56% 14.20%

Summary

Medpace beats Data Knights Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Knights Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services. In addition, it offers bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.