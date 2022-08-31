Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 7,200 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 20.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Blackstone by 31.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Blackstone by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

