John D. Walker III Sells 5,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading

