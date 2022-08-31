John D. Walker III Sells 5,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.