John D. Walker III Sells 5,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $560,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

