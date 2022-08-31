Dori Ginn Sells 5,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Range Resources Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

