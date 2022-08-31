Franklin Resources Inc Purchases 4,419 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,984 shares in the company, valued at $756,935.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,187 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,152.94.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,328 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $132,869.60.

Shares of CTR opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 420,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,159,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,259 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

