Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 10,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,200,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,008,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $110,542.74.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $147,600.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,771 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $140,409.27.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $364,663.20.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $471.61 million, a P/E ratio of 121.58 and a beta of -0.08.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.