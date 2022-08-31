Selig Zises Sells 4,200 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $158,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $116,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $60,183.20.

Esquire Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

ESQ opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $303.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

