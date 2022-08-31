Selig Zises Sells 3,000 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Selig Zises sold 4,200 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $158,676.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $60,183.20.

Esquire Financial stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

