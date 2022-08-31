Insider Selling: EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Sells 27,362 Shares of Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Winn sold 27,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$68,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,988 shares in the company, valued at C$1,725,955.91.

EMX Royalty Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVE EMX opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$258.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.68. EMX Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

About EMX Royalty

(Get Rating)

See Also

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.