Insider Selling: EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Sells 27,362 Shares of Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Winn sold 27,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$68,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,988 shares in the company, valued at C$1,725,955.91.
EMX Royalty Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CVE EMX opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$258.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.68. EMX Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.
About EMX Royalty
