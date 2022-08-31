Insider Buying: Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) Director J Robert Hall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,290.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Glatfelter Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Glatfelter Company Profile
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
