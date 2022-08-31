Franklin Resources Inc Purchases 4,378 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $351,137.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $598,203.48.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $159,650,000 after acquiring an additional 143,850 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

