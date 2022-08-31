Giles Woodgate Acquires 100,000 Shares of GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Rating) insider Giles Woodgate purchased 100,000 shares of GDI Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$91,500.00 ($63,986.01).

GDI Property Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39.

GDI Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.039 dividend. This is a positive change from GDI Property Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. GDI Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

GDI Property Group Company Profile

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

