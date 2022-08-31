Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider William C. Martin Purchases 15,141 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin bought 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $86,152.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.78.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
