Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider William C. Martin Purchases 15,141 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin bought 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $86,152.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Immersion Price Performance

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Get Immersion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Immersion Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Immersion by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 754,286 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 508,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 30,661.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 336,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 335,133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 251,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 708,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.