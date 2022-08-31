Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 4,378 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,419 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,187 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,152.94.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,328 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $132,869.60.

CTR stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $210,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

