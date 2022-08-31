Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $99,475.00.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $226.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.08. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $43.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
