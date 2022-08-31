Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $99,475.00.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $226.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.08. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $43.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 15.5% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 563,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,645 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

