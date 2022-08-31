Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $8.59 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,092,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $2,566,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
