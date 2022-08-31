Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $8.59 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,092,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $2,566,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

