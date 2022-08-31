Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,775 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 334,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 251,995 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVAX. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

