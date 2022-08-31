Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 14.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 82.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 360.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 211,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 61.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 294,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 112,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 284,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 98.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,894,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,068 over the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

