Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

