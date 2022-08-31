Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,652 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

