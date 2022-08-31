Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,479 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of FutureFuel worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FutureFuel by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth $2,809,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 71,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FF opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

