Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,157 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

