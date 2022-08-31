STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

