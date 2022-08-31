Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,126 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 184,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 599,992 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.