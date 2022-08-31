Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

ZM opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $348.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

