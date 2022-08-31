Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 293 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.47% of National Presto Industries worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

National Presto Industries Profile

NYSE:NPK opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $488.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.60.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

