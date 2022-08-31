Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of GoPro worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in GoPro by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 135,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In related news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 13,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $91,620.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 268,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 33,619 shares of company stock worth $212,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $942.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

