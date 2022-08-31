Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $628.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.05.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.