Swiss National Bank Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Clover Health Investments worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLOV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 3.3 %

About Clover Health Investments

Shares of CLOV opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.99. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.