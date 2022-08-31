Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Avaya worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVYA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Avaya

In other news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King bought 2,000,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,998,750 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avaya Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVYA opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.38. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.88 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a positive return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

