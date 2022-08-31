Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Cimpress worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 94,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cimpress by 11.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cimpress by 118.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

CMPR opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $926.52 million, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $97.91.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

