Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,600 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $413,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 183.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

SHEN opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French purchased 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,088.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

