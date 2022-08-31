Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Kaman worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 59.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 4.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $907.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

