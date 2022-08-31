Swiss National Bank Has $2.61 Million Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Marten Transport worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 121,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRTN shares. Stephens upped their price target on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

